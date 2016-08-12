Fall is already creeping up on us. Despite the fact that it's well over 90 degrees outside and August isn't even close to being over, we're already hearing about pumpkin spice things. But we're not ready to give up on summer. To prove it, we went to Ample Hills Creamery to capture the most delicious-looking food porn there is — ice-cream GIFs.
If you've never been to Ample Hills, it started out as a little creamery in Brooklyn. Thanks to its creative, handcrafted, and topping-laden flavors, the brand catapulted to success over the past few years. There are now multiple storefronts in and around New York, plus nationwide shipping (touted by Oprah herself), and even a Disney World shop.
We headed to the location where the ice cream gets made, scooped, drizzled, and sprinkled, until we had 10 ice-cream GIFs that are so mesmerizing you'll need to run out and grab a scoop (or two) immediately.
Click through to see how the magic happens, because summer isn't over yet!