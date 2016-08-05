We've made it to August, which means it's time for summer vacations, back to school shopping, and...pumpkin spice?
Indeed. General Mills has decided to get ahead of the game and release its pumpkin spice Cheerios this month. The cereal was originally set to arrive in September, which is also when the famous Starbucks pumpkin spice latte typically comes out. This seemed appropriate given that pumpkins tend to grow in the fall.
Are these Cheerios perhaps a little premature? Yes. Do we mind? No, we do not.
Pop Sugar's editors tasted and loved them. One who doesn't "even like pumpkin spice that much" thought they had a "good natural pumpkin spice flavor."
So, on second thought, we welcome these Cheerios into our summer. Come to think of it, why have we been constraining the time-transcending flavor of pumpkin spice to a season in the first place?
I hereby call for the sale of pumpkin spice foods all year round.
