Pumpkin spice season, like Christmastime, gets earlier every year. Once a rare and special flavoring that only appeared at Starbucks on days when there was a chill in the air, pumpkin spice has invaded every aspect of our lives, starting some time every August.
But once fall ends, we expect a lull in PS-mania. Which is why we were definitely not prepared to hear this latest bit of news: Cheerios has announced that it will be releasing a pumpkin spice flavor. According to Bloomberg, General Mills is introducing the cereal to try to reverse flagging sales. It won’t be available until Labor Day, which means we'll still have the distance of a summer to let our hearts grow fond of pumpkin-spiced everything again.
And while we haven’t had a chance to try the spiced cheerios yet, one R29er posited that they "would be something you would just want two bites of.” We think that's being kind. For now, we’d like to keep our Cheerios classic, our pumpkin spice in hot drinks, and our PSLs in the fall.
