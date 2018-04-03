This Ice Cream Shop Will Release A Royal Wedding Flavor

Unless you happen to be one of the lucky few that recently received an official invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's May wedding, you sadly won't get to dine on the lemon elderflower wedding cake that Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes makes for the grand occasion. Don't feel bad, we're in the same buttercream-less boat. While we won't be able to indulge in a slice of royal wedding cake, there will be at least one royal-inspired dessert within reach for us commoners. Ample Hills Creamery, a Brooklyn-based ice cream company, recently announced that it would be releasing a limited edition flavor in honor of the royally romantic event.
As exciting as this ice cream news is, you're probably curious to know what the very special flavor will be. Well, that's the thing. Ample Hills hasn't decided on one yet. Instead of coming up with a flavor combination and a royally punny flavor name itself, the company wants royal family fans and ice cream fans alike to pitch their best ideas. "Think great British treats like Earl Grey, lemon drizzle cake, or sticky toffee pudding. We're looking to crown a winning flavor that 'suits' Prince Harry and America’s sweetheart, Meghan Markle, as they prepare to say 'I do'!" the company explained on its website.
To submit your ideas, simply leave a comment on the Ample Hills website or on their social media posts about the contest. If yours is chosen, the creamery will send a four-pack of your winning Royal Wedding flavor right to your door. The ice cream contest ends on April 13, so get the brainstorming session started now.
Hear ye, hear he! It’s flavor contest time! Help us create a flavor fit for a queen ? #amplehillsroyalwedding pic.twitter.com/kfRIspCh8X— Ample Hills Creamery (@amplehills) April 2, 2018
Don't get too stress about coming up with a clever ice cream idea, however, because when this contest ends, we'll all be winners. Once decided on, the Royal Wedding flavor will be available at Ample Hills locations in New York and New Jersey. Plus, like all Ample Hills' flavors, it even be available for nationwide shipping. To get your hands on this royal dessert, a gold-leafed invitation is not required.
