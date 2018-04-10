Treat Yourself To Free Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Today

Did you know that Ben & Jerry's held its first ever Free Cone Day way back in 1979? According to the ice cream company's website, "It was our way of thanking everyone for all the love and support they showed us that first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont." Almost 40 years later, Ben & Jerry's is still giving fans the annual opportunity to observe the historic day with free ice cream. Today — Tuesday, April 10, 2018 — we can all get ice cream freebies at our local Scoop Shops.
Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops will be giving out free ice cream. Customers can get a scoop of whichever flavor they like in a cup or cone, without having to pay a cent.
On this historic occasion, the stakes might seem a little high, so this year B&J's has created a quiz to help us figure out exactly what ice cream flavor fans should choose to enjoy free of charge. Simply answer a few questions about yourself, and the ice cream company will provide guidance. Thanks to technology, Free Cone Day has changed a lot since 1979, but the most important part, the ice cream, remains the same.
Advertisement