Ben & Jerry's New Limited Batch Flavor Screams Summer

There's nothing quite like biting into a s'more to make us feel like summer has finally arrived. During the times of year when we have no access to campfires, though, we try to satisfy our s'mores cravings by eating different s'more-inspired snacks. While those cookies, candy bars, and whatnot do the trick when we're desperate for a quick summer treat fix, they're just not the same and that's because of the marshmallow. It's hard to get that perfectly toasted taste when there's no fire to roast the marshmallows on. But, one company has finally managed to pull it off. Ben & Jerry's just released a new s'mores ice cream flavor that actually tastes like summertime.
Today, Ben & Jerry's announced the release of its new Gimme S'more! limited batch flavor. You may be thinking wait, doesn't Ben & Jerry's already have a s'mores ice cream flavor? and you'd be right. This new one, however, is totally different. Unlike the brand's original S'mores flavor, which is made with a chocolate ice cream base, Gimme S'mores! has a toasted marshmallow ice cream base.
Ben & Jerry's flavor Guru Eric Fredette explained in a press release, "The toasted marshmallow ice cream base adds a new level and depth of flavor." We got a chance to try the flavor, and we agree. This toasty taste of the ice cream does make the treat taste closer to an actual s'more, which as we said, isn't something you always get in s'more-inspired treats.
In addition to the inventive toasted marshmallow ice cream, Gimme S'more! also features chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker swirls, and fudge flakes. All of the key elements that go into making the ideal s'more are in this pint and then some.
According to Ben & Jerry's, Gimme S'more! will start appearing in stores and Scoops Shops nationwide in mid-March, which basically means any day now. It may not actually be all that warm yet, but we'll soon be able to channel summertime regardless.
