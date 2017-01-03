We Tried The New Girl Scout Cookie Flavors & They’re GOOD

Now that the holidays are over, and everyone around us is drinking green juice nonstop, we need something delicious to look forward to. Thankfully, the Girl Scouts read our minds.
You might remember back in August when we were probably a little too excited about the announcement of two new s'mores-themed cookie flavors. And now that it's 2017, it's only a matter of time before you'll be able to get your hands on a box.
We got a chance to try the newbies before they hit troops, and there's a whole lot of chocolatey, graham cracker goodness going on. My personal favorite was the chocolate-covered graham cookie, which is kind of like the s'mores version of a Thin Mint. The other is a sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling, appealing more to the Oreo-lovers of the world.
For me, nothing will ever replace my annual bulk ask for Thin Mint and Tagalongs, but there might be an extra box or two making it onto my order form this year. The new additions to the usual lineup mark a very special occasion for the brand. It's the 100th anniversary of the first known cookie sales by Girl Scouts. We can't even imagine how many Thin Mints that adds up to, but it's a lot. If like us, you can't wait to place your order this year, head here to find out when your area officially starts its cookie season.
