Update: Exactly one year ago, on National S'mores Day 2016, the Girl Scouts announced that there would be not one but two s'mores-flavored cookies coming our way during Girl Scout Cookie season 2017. In the spring, when that time finally rolled around, we jumped on the opportunity to stock up on the classic campfire treat in its new cookie form, but sadly, our supply has since run dry. Thankfully, once again, the Girl Scouts have a big National S'mores Day announcement. Both of the Girl Scout S’mores cookie flavors are returning for Girl Scout Cookie season 2018. That may still be a few months away, but we can already taste them.
This story was originally published on August 10, 2017.
We ran out of our last box of frozen Thin Mints months ago. But, lucky for us, the Girl Scouts have some news up their sleeves that will help get us through to the 2017 cookie season. There are two brand-new cookies up for order next year. Oh, and did we mention they're s'mores themed?!
The update to the cookie lineup is the first since 2015, and commemorates 100 years of Girl Scout Cookie sales. The flavors are both dubbed Girl Scout S’mores. One is a sandwich cookie, and the other is a chocolate-dipped vegan take on the same campfire concept. "As a nod to the different ways people 's'more,' the new variety includes two versions: a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating, and a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling," reads the press release.
While the cookies will only be available in select markets in 2017, we have already made it our mission to seek both of them out. How else will we be able to determine which one freezes better, and if we have to completely change our cookie ranking?
