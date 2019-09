Ben & Jerry’s Won’t Sell Two Scoops In Australia For The Greatest Reason

“Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favorite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone. But you find out you are not allowed…You’d be furious!” Ben & Jerry’s wrote in an official statement . “But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love. So we are banning two scoops of the same flavor and encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come — make marriage equality legal!”