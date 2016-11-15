These Ice Cream Videos Will Make You Feel Dairy, Dairy Good

You know how sometimes, when you need a quick break at work, you'll look through baby pictures or cat memes? I do that with ice cream. When the emails pile up, or I've read one too many think pieces, I turn to videos of ice cream being stirred. Imagine: thick ropes of dairy, moving in a circular motion, sometimes with chocolate chunks or pieces of cookie. What could be more soothing? Nothing, I tell you, nothing — except, of course, a cone of ice cream. Beyond eating the frozen delicacy itself, watching ice cream being stirred is probably the fastest route to peace of mind, at least for me.