Thank you to all those fans who participated in our #GilmoreGirlsIceCream contest! After combing through over 2,500 entries, we are thrilled to announce the winning flavor! They Scoop Gilmores, Don't They? Coffee (of course) chocolate pudding ice cream (because Emily is trying after all) but oy, with the snickerdoodles already-- topped with pink [Pop Tart] sprinkles. There were so many excellent options, puns and flavor combinations that we couldn’t choose just one. The winning flavor is an amalgamation of three amazing suggestions: @pauline__beal’s allusion to Emily’s attempt at chocolate pudding, @ryebecca’s ingenius “oy with the snickerdoodles already” and @jjjmmd’s name-- a reference to a reference to a reference. This flavor will be available at all our NYC scoop shops beginning this week and is available for nationwide shipping now! You can order individual pints in a Choose Your Own Story 5-Pack or opt for a Gilmore Girls-themed 4-Pack: Where You Lead, I Will Marshmallow (name suggested by Rebecca Phillips). Copper boom!

