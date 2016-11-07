Thank you to all those fans who participated in our #GilmoreGirlsIceCream contest! After combing through over 2,500 entries, we are thrilled to announce the winning flavor! They Scoop Gilmores, Don't They? Coffee (of course) chocolate pudding ice cream (because Emily is trying after all) but oy, with the snickerdoodles already-- topped with pink [Pop Tart] sprinkles. There were so many excellent options, puns and flavor combinations that we couldn’t choose just one. The winning flavor is an amalgamation of three amazing suggestions: @pauline__beal’s allusion to Emily’s attempt at chocolate pudding, @ryebecca’s ingenius “oy with the snickerdoodles already” and @jjjmmd’s name-- a reference to a reference to a reference. This flavor will be available at all our NYC scoop shops beginning this week and is available for nationwide shipping now! You can order individual pints in a Choose Your Own Story 5-Pack or opt for a Gilmore Girls-themed 4-Pack: Where You Lead, I Will Marshmallow (name suggested by Rebecca Phillips). Copper boom!
This story was originally published on October 17, 2016.
If you’re out on the road, feeling lonely and want something cold, all you have to do is name this scoop, and you'll win this in one fell swoop...It’s time to summon The Town Troubadour and call Michel to make a reservation at The Dragonfly: The Gilmore Girls are returning this Thanksgiving, and we are making a flavor to celebrate. Whether you are Team Jess or Team Dean, we are calling on you to create and name a flavor worthy of this Stars Hollow reunion. Put on your Sookie chef hat, fill up at Luke's Diner, stop by Doose’s Market, and tap into your inner Paris Geller to fire up that competitive spirit to produce pop culture references so rapid-fire it would make Lauren Graham blush. Comment below with your suggested names and flavor combinations. The winner gets a free pint, a cup of coffee, and an invitation to Friday night dinner. Contest ends 10/31.