This Genius Ice Cream Shop Is Selling A Gilmore Girls Flavor

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Photofest.
Just a few weeks shy of the release of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Ample Hills has some exciting news. The brand announced the flavor that won its epic Gilmore Girls contest. The champion is dubbed "They Scoop Gilmores, Don't They?" and features a coffee-chocolate pudding base with snickerdoodles and pink sprinkles. In the spirit of collaboration, the flavor is a Frankenstein of three different suggestions.
"They Scoop Gilmores, Don't They?" will be available in NYC scoop shops this week. Not in NYC? You can order a pint for yourself from the Ample Hills website. Lucky for Gilmore Girls fans everywhere, the creamery offers nationwide shipping. See the full announcement from Ample Hills, below.
Thank you to all those fans who participated in our #GilmoreGirlsIceCream contest! After combing through over 2,500 entries, we are thrilled to announce the winning flavor! They Scoop Gilmores, Don't They? Coffee (of course) chocolate pudding ice cream (because Emily is trying after all) but oy, with the snickerdoodles already-- topped with pink [Pop Tart] sprinkles. There were so many excellent options, puns and flavor combinations that we couldn’t choose just one. The winning flavor is an amalgamation of three amazing suggestions: @pauline__beal’s allusion to Emily’s attempt at chocolate pudding, @ryebecca’s ingenius “oy with the snickerdoodles already” and @jjjmmd’s name-- a reference to a reference to a reference. This flavor will be available at all our NYC scoop shops beginning this week and is available for nationwide shipping now! You can order individual pints in a Choose Your Own Story 5-Pack or opt for a Gilmore Girls-themed 4-Pack: Where You Lead, I Will Marshmallow (name suggested by Rebecca Phillips). Copper boom!

A photo posted by Ample Hills Creamery (@amplehills) on


This story was originally published on October 17, 2016.
Few things pair as well as a pint of ice cream and a really, really good television show. And Ample Hills, an ice cream shop in New York City, plans to combine two of the world's best things: ice cream and Gilmore Girls. To celebrate the arrival of the Netflix show Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the creamery is holding a contest for a GG-inspired flavor.
Ample Hills posted a notice today on Instagram detailing the rules of the contest. Here's the deal: Anyone can comment on the post with a flavor and a title. The winner will receive a free pint of the flavor. The contest lasts until October 31, so we have less than half of a month to dream up the perfect Stars Hollow scoop.
Competition is fierce already. Commenters have suggested flavors such as "Rory's Salted Bacon Caramel," "Coffee and a Shot of Cynicism," and — a classic — "Oy with the Poodles Already!" At this rate, the creamery could make a dozen flavors and have a total Gilmore Girls scoop-shop takeover.
This isn't the first time Gilmore Girls mania has infected a culinary establishment. Earlier this month, more than 200 diners across the country transformed into Luke's Diner. Alas, this takeover only happened for one day. Luckily, Ample Hills was around to keep up the Gilmore Girls culinary fervor.
Last month, the shop shared a few insanely delicious gifs with us — so while you wait to get a mouthful of creamy Gilmore Girls nostalgia, you can gaze longingly at ice cream. (Not that you don't do that every day anyway.) Peep the full post below, and add a suggestion of your own!

If you’re out on the road, feeling lonely and want something cold, all you have to do is name this scoop, and you'll win this in one fell swoop...It’s time to summon The Town Troubadour and call Michel to make a reservation at The Dragonfly: The Gilmore Girls are returning this Thanksgiving, and we are making a flavor to celebrate. Whether you are Team Jess or Team Dean, we are calling on you to create and name a flavor worthy of this Stars Hollow reunion. Put on your Sookie chef hat, fill up at Luke's Diner, stop by Doose’s Market, and tap into your inner Paris Geller to fire up that competitive spirit to produce pop culture references so rapid-fire it would make Lauren Graham blush. Comment below with your suggested names and flavor combinations. The winner gets a free pint, a cup of coffee, and an invitation to Friday night dinner. Contest ends 10/31.

A photo posted by Ample Hills Creamery (@amplehills) on

Photo: via @amplehills.
