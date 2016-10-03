Eat Like The Gilmore Girls At Luke’s Diner Pop-Ups

Ever since the date of the Netflix Gilmore Girls revival was announced, we've been counting down the days. With less than two months to go, the anticipation is starting to get to us. Luckily, there's some Gilmore Girls news that is going to ease our waiting pain for at least a day.
Netflix announced that it will be sponsoring a national event in honor of the upcoming Gilmore Girls special. According to Eater, on October 5, over 200 cafes across the country will be transformed into the iconic Luke's Diner. In addition to helping you dine like a Gilmore girl — as if that weren't exciting enough — Netflix is also giving away free 12-ounce coffees and GG swag at each location.
The event is, of course, in celebration of the revival's release on November 25 — but also in honor of the 16th anniversary of the series premiere (October 5, 2000). Eater reported that each pop-up will be provided with Luke’s Diner essentials such as aprons and T-shirts. The Luke's replicas will be open from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, but to get the free coffee and other giveaways, you better plan on hitting the diner early — because it's all only while supplies last.
To find out if there's a Luke's Diner pop-up coming to a town near you, visit townofstarshollow.org for a full list of locations.
