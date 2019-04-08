What Running A Marathon With Depression Taught Me

At some point in the following weeks, my sister told me that one of the NAS runners had died in a motorcycle accident. It wasn’t until months later, however, when I was preparing to run the Great North run that we realised it was this man I met at the end of the race who had died. The charity was doing a big support drive because his sister had decided to take his place in the race and, while looking for a photo of him at the marathon, my sister found a photo of he and I together. It felt strange to be overcome with tears for a man I had known for twenty minutes, but it felt so indescribably unfair; he hadn’t so much as crossed the finish line as the finish line had crossed him.