“As a therapist, I correspond with my clients often about ‘joy’ and how we define it — or ways we can pursue it right now without feeling guilty. It's a hard question. No one wants to feel like the version of pleasure they're perpetuating is a denial of what's happening in the world or a distraction from fighting for racial equality and the end of a pandemic. But I keep telling everyone, this is a moment to practice extreme kindness to ourselves. More than ever, we need to be working hard to meet those needs in CONJUNCTION with acting as the best versions of ourselves in the world at large. For me, that often means taking long walks. Often on these walks, I'll leave my phone at home and I'll stroll or meander without a direction for as long as I can within reason. It's a way to settle into my own thoughts, and to listen to the world around me, and to exert energy. Fresh air can be very healing.”