Much to the chagrin of anyone who has ever loved me, I tend to demand a surplus of adoration, while offering medium to no affection in return. No, this has not been a particularly productive mode of operation for me, but nevertheless, it’s a pattern. We’re all entitled to our quirks, no?
As it turns out, however, “love languages” in the traditional sense are not self-indulgent excuses for our romantic shortcomings. They have a formula. And according to ’90s pop psychology theory, there are five of them: acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch, gift-giving, and quality time. Each of us is partial to one.
The theory is grounded in the idea that we all give and receive love in different ways. And that framework doesn't just apply to our relationships with others — it affects how we treat ourselves as well.
So in that spirit, we’ve culled together a few of our favorite sex toys from indie female-run brand Bellesa Boutique, and paired each with one of the five classic love languages. Click through to learn a bit about each language before determining which suits you best. Then, to quote America’s favorite scumbro, “you should go and love yourself.”