I Tried Every Self-Care Tip On The Internet – Here's What I Learned

Cloud-watching, Drawing, Turning my phone off

Loads of people recommend cloud-watching or ‘cloud-glazing’ for self-care. And also drawing. Time is of the essence so I decide to watch clouds, then draw clouds, and I leave my phone at my desk to tick off the ‘turn phone off’ tip. I go and sit on the outdoor balcony on the third floor where our office is and look at the sky. It’s a truly terrifying experience; the clouds are moving too fast, it makes me feel dizzy and like the world could end at any moment. It also reminds me of something my year 10 boyfriend said to me over the phone one night: he asked me to go to my bedroom window and look at the sky and then proceeded to tell me how amazed he was that the sky always looked different every time you looked at it. He said if an artist were to paint the sky, everyone would say ‘That’s not what the sky looks like’ – but the sky looks different every day, so it might well be what the sky looked like that day. I draw the clouds, safe in the knowledge that no one can say my drawing is crap because how do they know what the sky looked like today. On my way back to the office, because I don’t have my phone with me, which I would usually be on, refreshing my emails, I notice a guy giving me the eye through his clear-glassed office. I hold his gaze, clutching my cloud drawings.