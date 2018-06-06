June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published on 28th April 2017.
Before Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States, he was a businessman (bigly) who enjoyed mingling with the Hollywood world as much Wall Street. So obviously POTUS has some lingering connections to pop culture. He's dated (or attempted to date) women ranging from an Oscar-winning actress to a Real Housewife. He's borrowed a campaign slogan for his planned 2020 run from a B-horror movie. (Which sounds like the makings of another B-horror movie.) And of course, he's in numerous movies and TV shows, including Home Alone 2, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Golden Girls. Oh, and, as we rediscovered, Sex and the City.
In 1999, Trump made a cameo on season 2, episode 8 of SATC. It is wonderfully titled "The Man, the Myth, the Viagra." (This is actually in reference to another character, but totally up for creative reinterpretation.) The 20-second appearance takes place in a bar, where Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is grabbing a drink after work. Carrie says in her voiceover, "Samantha, a cosmopolitan, and Donald Trump. You just don't get more New York than that." Oh, Carrie, if you only knew how fraught the relationship between the man Donald Trump and the city New York would one day become.
Trump is chatting with a guy named Ed (Bill McHugh), an elderly man who Samantha has a tryst with in the episode. Samantha turns around and locks eyes with Trump for a second: he looks her up and down, and she smiles. After Samantha turns around, Trump looks to his business partner and gives an approving nod. (We can only guess what Trump says here, but let's assume it's somewhere on the scale from "She's hot" to something incredibly offensive like this.)
Then Trump, a Very Important Businessman, has to leave. "Listen man, I've gotta go. But think about it," he says, presumably referring to the BEAUTIFUL, tremendous, terrific deal he's making with Ed. "I'll be at my office at Trump Tower." (He had to get a Trump Tower reference in there, obviously.)
And, there you have it. The President of the United States, ladies and gentleman. Watch the 23-second clip below, in all of its disturbing glory.
