While many festivals do provide these dedicated spaces, MHFA England would like to see it become as universal as that greasy burger van that crops up at every major event. "It's really important for festivals to take provision of mental health support seriously – the onus for seeking this support at a festival, or in any environment, should not be on the person who is struggling," Blake adds. "We want to see a future where mental health support is readily available and offered to anyone experiencing mental ill health at events and festivals."