The Best Festivals You Can Still Buy Tickets To This Summer

Try as we might not to be bitter about missing out on Glastonbury tickets, the incredible weather and that little thing called Instagram has allowed the Glasto FOMO to sneak in. Even if you did make it to Worthy Farm this year, you've probably now been bitten by the festival bug and with a long (hopefully) hot summer ahead of us, you won't be blamed for wanting to get a couple more events under your belt.
Don't be deterred by the knowledge that many of our other favourite festivals require military levels of preparation to attend, though. There are loads of incredible UK festivals that might've flown under your radar in the rush to get tickets to Wireless or Stevie Wonder's set at BST Hyde Park. The even better news is that even though you've left it to the last minute, these gems won't cost you nearly as much as the likes of Glastonbury – weekend camping packages included.
We've done the hard work for you and compiled a guide to exciting festivals that'll cater to your specific wants and needs. Whether you desperately want to combine that beach holiday with your live music bucket list this summer, or fancy immersing yourself in an environment that's particularly geared to meeting your new best mates, we've found them. Summer 2019 has only just started; these are the relatively reasonably priced (yep, the festival market is pretty spenny) festivals you can still buy tickets to.
All ticket prices correct at time of publishing