What It’s Like To Be A Teacher In The Coronavirus Pandemic

Being a teacher is incredibly challenging in the best of times. But with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the U.S., many teachers have had to adjust to a once unimaginable reality. This includes managing online instruction through Zoom, Google Classroom, and other platforms, even when not every student has access to the internet.
It also means addressing the new classroom disparities, such as spending extra time with students whose parents are working “essential” jobs and don’t have time to help them with schoolwork, or even bringing students meals because they no longer have access to subsidized ones. For many teachers, the workload has only increased — but pay has not.
We spoke to several teachers about what their working lives are like now, ahead.
