This Couple Went From Netflix & Chill To Netflix & Engaged

For many, the love stories portrayed on TV are almost too good to be true. However, for Netflix-loving couple Conor and Kamela, being like their favorite "ride-or-die couple," Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) from Santa Clarita Diet, comes easily. When it came to proposing to his then-girlfriend, Conor pulled out all of the stops to prove that like the Hammonds, he's willing to do anything for Kamela's love — except, of course, chow down on the neighbors.