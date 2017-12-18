This Couple Went From Netflix & Chill To Netflix & Engaged

For many, the love stories portrayed on TV are almost too good to be true. However, for Netflix-loving couple Conor and Kamela, being like their favorite "ride-or-die couple," Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) from Santa Clarita Diet, comes easily. When it came to proposing to his then-girlfriend, Conor pulled out all of the stops to prove that like the Hammonds, he's willing to do anything for Kamela's love — except, of course, chow down on the neighbors.
Eager to take their relationship to the next level, Conor enlisted the help of Netflix, Barrymore, and Olyphant to pull off what has to be one of the cutest proposals of all time. After convincing Kamela to be part of a reality series, the couple kicked back for a little daytime "Netflix and chill" where they were greeted, via the TV, by Barrymore and Olyphant, in character, talking about the wonders and difficulties of marriage.
Advertisement
"The secret to a healthy marriage is to never let your wife go to bed hungry," Olyphant said. "Really, it's all about unconditional love."
Barrymore then chimed in and added, "Yeah, and you need that because marriage can be messy."
If by "messy" they meant that Kamela's eyeliner was about to smear everywhere, then they nailed it. Conor then got down on one knee and popped the question:
"It's been awesome being your boyfriend, but if you're cool with it, I'd rather be your husband." Casual, as you are when you've gotten help from beloved celebs.
There was laughter, celebration, tears, and, of course, some minor freak outs over the fact that Barrymore now knows that Kamela exists.
Sorry, every other proposal in 2017, but this one is hands-down a winner.
Of course, if you're looking for inspiration on how to make your own proposal topnotch, there are so many other options out there. In love with a movie buff? You could be like this guy and make your own movie trailer. If the magical world of Harry Potter is more your thing, you could be like this person and plan a full-blown treasure hunt using clues that even Professor McGonagall would applaud.
After all, nothing says "I love you" quite like "I actually pay attention when we watch your favorite show/movie."
Advertisement