How I Built A 6-Figure Net Worth By The Time I Was 26

Watching my parents work two jobs each while on the constant brink of being broke taught me to associate money with safety. So, I behaved and made decisions about spending and saving that were in alignment with this financial trauma — I overworked myself and was obsessively frugal, only to get fed up and binge-spend on things I didn’t need . We all have stories like this. Maybe you watched a parent’s credit card get declined at the supermarket and you now overspend on food because you want to give yourself the abundance of groceries that didn’t exist for you as a child. Or perhaps your parents constantly argued about missed bill payments, and now you avoid talking about money with your partner because you don’t know what a healthy conversation about finances looks like