I Tried 5 Days Of Journaling & It Changed My Life

Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
I am a total journaling novice. Sure, I kept a diary when I was little — I wrote about which boy’s hand I held that day, and what my brother and his friends were up to as I spied on them in the backyard. Nonsense, really. But as I grew up, my journals were gradually replaced with cell phones, and my dream of becoming Harriet The Spy slowly faded away. The thought of keeping a diary as an adult didn’t cross my mind until one of my YouTube fans suggested I try five days of journaling. After doing some digging, I discovered just how much research has been published about the benefits of journaling. Some sources even suggest that it can have a positive impact on your physical health in addition to your mental well-being. This week, I committed to journaling for at least 10 minutes a day. After just one single session left me feeling physically different, I took a deeper dive and even started logging my dreams (wait until you see what I dreamed about this week). Watch my experience unfold, and then try it for yourself!
Advertisement