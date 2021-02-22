How I Built A 6-Figure Net Worth By The Time I Was 26

A few years ago, on the night of a cousin’s Maiyaan, an aunty came up to me and asked me what I did for work. I had no idea who she was, but I was accustomed to random aunties and their questions. When I told her, she replied, “You shouldn’t get too busy with your career, that’s what your husband will do. How can you manage a household and a business at the same time? Your responsibility is becoming a good housewife.”