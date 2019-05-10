"Like any young professional, I always dreamed of having my own place, complete with the obligatory overgrown houseplants and crystals. I grew up working class so the idea of buying a house seemed out of reach. But as I reached my early 20s, I figured out that if I stayed in a steady job, I would be able to save for a deposit in three and a half years. I wasn’t on an amazing salary as my industry relied heavily on interns so permanent roles were low paid. For two years, my salary stagnated at £17,000 but I’d always try to make extra cash, whether that was selling old clothes on eBay or going to focus groups, so if I saved enough, I’d be able to get a mortgage for a studio apartment within a few years. My mum wanted me to have a better shot at having my own house as she knew what it was like having an insecure job so didn’t ask me to pay rent but I made sure to help with chores including the laundry, dishes and cleaning the house, which would take up a significant amount of time every weekend.