How Coronavirus Has Exposed Class Inequality In The UK

Britain’s class divide is nothing new but COVID-19 has made it impossible to ignore how it is shaped by both gender and race. The irony is that those who are valued the least by society have finally been acknowledged as the very people who keep it going. We have clapped for them, maybe we finally thanked them as they scanned our weekly shop instead of staring into our phone or realised the extent to which they do things so we don’t have to. But did anyone really acknowledge how much danger they were in?