How To Get Your Best Tax Return Ever This Year

Not only is it in your best interest to file, it’s also smart to file as soon as you can — especially this year. Thanks to the pandemic , your 2020 return might be more complicated, especially if you received any government benefits . While there’s no prize for filing early, if you procrastinate and leave it to the last minute, you’re more likely to make costly mistakes. And, you may face penalties if you miss a deadline. There's also this: "If you’re due for a refund, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get the refund back,” says Taheera Fidaali, founder of Saskatoon-based Tula Accounting & Consulting . And if you owe the government money? “Filing early gives you a clear idea of how much you will owe and gives you time to save the exact amount you need if hadn’t saved enough throughout the year," she adds.