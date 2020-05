8 Women On How Much Weed They’re Smoking In Quarantine

“I’m a frequent smoker, but thought I should try edibles instead because of the whole COVID-19 will fuck up your lungs/life . But that was just a bad idea. Edibles are a very different high, one that makes you feel less control because it takes longer to hit and the high lasts way longer. I already have anxiety because of the lack of control in my life RN, so edibles are a hard pass for me. Back to the bong life for me, lungs be damned. I’m smoking more now, for sure. I’ve been smoking weed since I was 13. I’d usually do four to six hits of the bong a week. Now it’s like three times that. We also made our own edibles (brownies) and had them for dessert with my friends who lived downstairs (we were sheltering-in-place in the same house) and we didn’t do our weed math right. We were all so high, it took me a full 24 hours to come down.” — Julia