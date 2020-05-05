13 Women Get Real About How Much They’re Drinking In Lockdown

“At the start of quarantine, I noticed a big uptick in my alcohol consumption. I was socializing more and realizing that, after the Zoom calls ended, I was home alone and drunk. My sleep schedule started to get later and later and my new favourite jeans began to become my least favourite jeans (because my waistline was expanding). I saw the stack of empties in my recycling bin and the statement on my Visa and decided it was time to make a change. I found it really hard to stay away from the booze at first. So much so that I asked my roommate to hide my alcohol. I didn't trust myself not to go for my regular glass (or three) of wine because it had become such an essential part of my daily routine. I'm now on day 29 of sobriety and this lifestyle change has led to a renewed interest in fitness. I am now looking into bikes in the hope of picking up my childhood love of triathlons and I have extended my sobriety goal to Mother's Day, but suspect this will last beyond that if I truly pursue my fitness goal.” — Monica