What Breast Cancer Awareness Month & The Pink Ribbon Get Wrong

I’m not Black, so I cannot possibly understand what Lorde went through, but as a queer woman of colour craving connection with other breast cancer patients, in the early days of my diagnosis and treatment, I would’ve loved to share “dyke-insight” with other patients. Also like Lorde, whom it was assumed would wear a prosthesis, my doctors just assumed I’d want breast reconstruction surgery if I required a mastectomy. When it turned out that I only needed a lumpectomy, a less-invasive procedure where the lump is removed but not the breast, my surgeon offered breast enlargement. In none of these discussions was I asked about my relationship to my breasts. It was automatic — remove breasts, add breasts. I know I’m not alone. I’ve heard stories of patients who, despite saying they didn’t want reconstruction, awoke from surgery with extra skin left for future reconstruction.