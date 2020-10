So, I looked further afield, searching for like-minded people writing on their experience. Again, I found very little I could relate to. The exception being The Cancer Journals by Black feminist writer Audre Lorde . Published in 1980 before the disease underwent its current branding, the book details Lorde’s own struggles with the lack of representation in the standard breast cancer narrative: “I’m a Black lesbian feminist poet, how am I going to do this now? Where are the models for what I’m supposed to be in this situation? But there were none. This is it, Audre. You’re on your own,” she wrote. Lorde also wrote about sexuality and gender expression, detailing the pressures to wear a prosthesis breast after her mastectomy : “Where were the dykes who had had mastectomies? I wanted to talk to a lesbian, to sit down and start form a common language, no matter how diverse. I wanted to share dyke-insight, so to speak.”