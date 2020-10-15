To be clear, breast reconstruction and enlargement are totally valid routes for patients. The problem is that it’s a foregone conclusion that all patients would want either or both despite there being a whole host of reasons people choose to stay flat. I personally wasn’t keen on any non-medically necessary surgeries. Plus, I already felt cute looking like a teenage boy with my typically hidden breasts. Basically, I have a loose affiliation to my breasts and I wasn’t going to go out of my way to re-create them.