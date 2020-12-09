13 Skin-Care Swaps That Will Save Your Face This Winter

From the sun to air pollution to tobacco smoke, there’s plenty of evidence that the environment can do a number on our skin. A shift in seasons may seem less dramatic, but the receipts exist. Perhaps you’re already feeling it? “Winter weather is colder and drier, and this can negatively impact hydration on the skin surface,” says Dr. Monica Li, a dermatologist at Vancouver's Skin MD, of how cold weather, which lacks humidity, can reduce skin's ability to hold on to moisture. “We often see more chapped, sensitive, and dry skin in winter months, leading to our skin feeling irritated, tight, and uncomfortable.” And, lockdown or not, prolonged periods in the cozy indoors aren’t exactly helpful either because humidity levels tend to be lacking there as well.
But it doesn’t all have to go down like that! With simple tweaks to your day-to-day you can get a step ahead and offset common winter skin symptoms. Hania Shehadeh, a Toronto-based medical esthetician and owner of Facials by Hania, recommends the use of a humidifier to keep your living space moist. Sleep is another big contributor. “Try to aim for seven to eight hours of sleep to allow for the skin to naturally rejuvenate itself,” says Dr. Li. And curb the nightly, um, nightcaps. “Alcohol and caffeine are diuretics that can cause dehydration,” she adds.
Tweaking your skincare routine for winter is equally as vital. Read on for expert tips and products that will keep your skin looking, and more importantly, feeling good during this long, stressful stretch of cold weather.
