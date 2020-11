12 Non-Alcoholic Wines & Spirits For Your Big Night…In

Yes — girls just want to have fun but girls do not want to deal with the agony of a potential hangover. With alcohol-free bars popping up all over the country and the #sobercurious phenomenon still circulating via social media, it's becoming more and more obvious that not drinking is trending, proving that, no, you don't have to down throat-burning Fireball shots to have a good time. There are a plethora of delicious non-alcoholic wines available on the market, and we discovered the creme de la creme of booze-free drinks.