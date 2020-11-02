12 Non-Alcoholic Wines & Spirits For Your Big Night…In

Yes — girls just want to have fun but girls do not want to deal with the agony of a potential hangover. With alcohol-free bars popping up all over the country and the #sobercurious phenomenon still circulating via social media, it's becoming more and more obvious that not drinking is trending, proving that, no, you don't have to down throat-burning Fireball shots to have a good time. There are a plethora of delicious non-alcoholic wines available on the market, and we discovered the creme de la creme of booze-free drinks.
For Netflix & Chillin', girl's nights, and evenings spent reading by the space heater, we a slew of booze-free brews — from sparkling flavors and Chardonnay-styles to botanical cans and white tea blends. Ahead, the best non-alcoholic wines and spirits, so no one will have to skip the celebration.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.