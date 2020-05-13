13 Women Get Real About How Much They’re Drinking In Lockdown

“It is safe to say that alcohol consumption at our house is up, WAY up. And, if I'm really being honest, I'm not even sure why I'm drinking. I’ve never been one of those people who comes home after a long, hard day at work and pours themselves a glass to take the edge off. So why now? I will admit, sometimes playing the roles of employee, mom, wife, teacher, housekeeper, cook, and whatever else life seems to ask of us these days, drinking a glass of wine does seem to make things feel better. Maybe it allows this super type-A lady to relax and breathe. If I think about it, it’s one of the most 'normal' things we can do given everything else that’s going on. It reminds me of better times — times with friends, times with family, and times when we weren’t worried about anything but having fun.” — Rebecca