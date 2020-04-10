When Solo Quarantine Drinking Becomes A Problem

Ruth*, 25, tells me she was already drinking more than she’d like to before the pandemic and would usually be "the last one at the bar". Since lockdown began, she says she’s been drinking a bit more, in part to ease the stress and boredom that come with being shut in with her parents and sister. "I’m quite a sociable person. I find it quite difficult not seeing friends," she tells me. "So if I’ve felt down at night, I’ve gone to watch a bit of TV and thought, I may as well have a couple of drinks."