When Solo Quarantine Drinking Becomes A Problem

How do you know if your drinking is actually a problem, especially if everyone you know is also drinking more than usual? "I think the first part of that might be people just asking themselves the question," de Visser tells me. "If you’re asking yourself, Is it too early for this? that’s the cue that it might be." He also suggests that it’s worth trying to stick to NHS guidelines to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol per week, and that tracker apps can be a good way to keep an eye on how much you’ve actually had.