Self-care is simple; it's about knowing what's good for you and using that information to nourish and tend to your mental health. With no guilt.
One of the toughest days for many people is Sunday. Sure it starts off well; there's brunch, walks in the park, a roast in the pub. But as the day goes on, the pressure of the following week starts to loom. How will I get through the next five days? we worry. How can I possibly manage to do everything I promised myself I'd do?
In times like this, it's important to manage expectations. To remind yourself to be kind to yourself. You're only human, give yourself a damn break.
Most people, without realising, will have crafted some sort of self-care Sunday routine to help alleviate the anxiety of the coming week. Remember, self-care routines can be as trivial as you like; if watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians is your way of getting your mind to finally be still, then so be it. Each to their own.
