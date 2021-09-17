When Solo Quarantine Drinking Becomes A Problem

How do you know if your drinking is actually a problem, especially if everyone you know is also drinking more than usual? "I think the first part of that might be people just asking themselves the question," de Visser tells me. "If you’re asking yourself, Is it too early for this? that’s the cue that it might be." It's worth trying to stick to the government guidelines to drink no more than 10 units of alcohol per week (and no more than 4 a day). Tracker apps can be a good way to keep an eye on how much you’ve actually had.