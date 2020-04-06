I wanted to pay off some of my bills and to have emergency money in case my family needed it during the coronavirus outbreak. I was excited to tell my mum that I could help out.
You don't think it will happen to you because you're 'too smart to fall for it' and then it does, and it leaves you feeling hopeless and like everything is your fault.
Reports of coronavirus-related scams have skyrocketed by 400% within a month, revealed Action Fraud, the UK's fraud and cybercrime reporting service, last month. There were 105 reports, with total losses reaching nearly £970,000, between 1st February and 18th March.
It makes me angry. Everyone is trying to buy as much as they can to see through this pandemic and keep themselves safe. These sellers are greedy and selfish. It's fraud and they should be held accountable.