The same thing happened to Aisling*, 41, from Reading, who is mostly housebound and keeps a small bottle of hand sanitiser attached to her crutches or walking stick at all times. Wary of fraudulent sellers profiting from the pandemic, she ordered two bottles from separate eBay sellers in case one was a scam. It was. Aisling went through eBay’s reporting process and was refunded "because the tracking number the seller used to tell me my item had been dispatched was fake." She adds: "I’d like to know that they're following this up with the police but I doubt it."