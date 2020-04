While you don't want to be overloaded with any type of stress (or pressure) — even the good kind — moderate amounts of eustress is good for you. It may even boost your physical health, according to a 2013 study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology . The researchers say that it's possible that eustress protects the body from oxidative damage, which is linked to aging, high blood pressure, and disease, though they don't know exactly why.