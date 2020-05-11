You Are The Only Thing You Can Control Right Now & That’s OK

None of us can control other people's actions and, to be honest, what an exhausting job that would be. But it’s a natural urge to want to. "A lot of the anxiety that I see coming up is [how to deal with] other people’s responses," Amina tells me. While you can't control them, what you are able to control is your own response. "Think of it like driving a car. Like you have to put your trust in other drivers. You don’t have control over what they do and all you can do is try and be a safe driver yourself." Each time you get panicky about something — someone’s else’s social distancing fail, for instance — bring it back to your own response. "You can control whether you follow the guidelines and wash your hands and maintain social-distancing," Amina says. "Take comfort in the fact that you are doing everything you can."