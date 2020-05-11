You Are The Only Thing You Can Control Right Now & That’s OK

None of us can control other people's actions and, to be honest, what an exhausting job that would be. But it’s a natural urge to want to. "A lot of the anxiety that I see coming up is [how to deal with] other people’s responses," Amina tells me. While you can't control them, what you are able to control is your own response. "Think of it like driving a car. Like you have to put your trust in other drivers. You don’t have control over what they do and all you can do is try and be a safe driver yourself." Each time you get panicky about something – someone’s else’s social distancing fail, for instance – bring it back to your own response. "You can control whether you follow the guidelines and wash your hands and maintain social distancing," Amina says. "Take comfort in the fact that you are doing everything you can."