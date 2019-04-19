These are all types of hunger, but they are pretty different. First of all, the THC-induced munchies are caused by an external factor, while period and pregnancy hangry-feels are caused by hormones within your body. “THC is a compound that is interacting with receptors in the brain, affecting neurons and altering satiety levels upon intake,” Hultin says. “When THC exposure is gone, the 'munchies' also dissipate.”