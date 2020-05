I’m A Self-Employed Cleaner & I Lost Two Sources Of Income Due To COVID-19

The very first thing I did was apply for unemployment benefits. And being self employed, they didn't offer unemployment for that at the time — and actually, I still haven't been able to put in an application for that. Now for regular employment through my waitressing job, I was able to put in an application but I still haven't received it, I haven't been approved. They wrote me back and asked for more information; they wanted a copy of my pay stub. I applied maybe on the 10th of March. It’s been almost 2 months. I've applied for everything you can right now, like food stamps — I mean, you name it — and I haven't been approved for anything yet . I think it's both the demand and the system being complicated. The demand is just so high right now. I can check [my unemployment application] online now. The problem is that their site keeps crashing.