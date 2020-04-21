For some people, the stimulus checks included in the CARES Act passed by Congress last month are starting to arrive, while others are still wondering about the ETA on theirs. Every individual making under $75,000 is eligible to receive the maximum $1,200; if you’re still employed, this might be extra money you can pad your savings with, in a time when we’ve been jolted awake about their importance. But for others, the stimulus money will go directly to bills and other living expenses, and it may not even be enough to cover the essentials for a month.
22 million people filed for unemployment benefits over the past month, and economists believe March 2020 marked the steepest economic downturn since World War II. It’s undeniable that more COVID-19 relief bills are needed fast. Last week, Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Tim Ryan (D-OH) introduced a new bill that would provide monthly assistance for at least six months, but so far there isn’t a timeline on when Congress will vote on it.
Ahead, we asked women across the country how they're spending what’s hopefully the first of multiple stimulus checks. They explained how far the $1,200 will go this month, and what they’ll be doing with the money if they're fortunate enough to not need it urgently.
