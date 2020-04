Although stimulus checks are finally beginning to arrive in bank accounts for millions of Americans this week, not everyone will automatically benefit from that influx of money . The people who won’t be receiving stimulus checks — include college students, minors who are dependent on their parents, and many immigrants — are among the individuals who are still coping with the loss of financial stability during the current pandemic. Beyond that, small businesses are still struggling to receive bailout payments from the CARES Act, and millions will need to eventually cope with reality in the aftermath of this economic downfall. Still, many people remain in full-time jobs with fewer expenses now that they’re staying home. Those people might now find themselves with a surplus of funds that they are hoping to donate or contribute to those who are still finding ways to cope.