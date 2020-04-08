At Tartine, the effort for unionization seeks, ultimately, more transparency between ownership and workers. The brand has undergone a lot of expansion since its debut in San Francisco in 2002, opening up shop in South Korea and moving its offices to Los Angeles. That has, according to one of the union’s organizers and Tartine Berkeley worker Matthew Torres, led to a lack of contact between workers and ownership and an overall more corporate atmosphere for the bakery’s roughly 215 employees. It was in April of 2019 that conversations about unionization began to happen, and they reached out to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) labor committee to discuss their options. In that time, Tartine’s locations in the Bay Area continued to experience the normal turnover seen in the hospitality industry, which Torres characterizes as a six-month period: starting, being disillusioned with the treatment by management, and then moving on to somewhere else. He’d like to see better quality jobs that change the pattern.