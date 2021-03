6 Women On The Reality Of Renting While Black In Canada

“There’s always going to be those ambiguities where you wonder whether you were turned down or whether you were not called back because you showed up and you look different than they expected,” writer Andray Domise told Global News in June . That article cited a 2008 case that went before the Ontario Human Rights Commission where the Housing Help Centre , an organization which helps prospective renters found that “people of African descent have difficulty finding housing because landlords believe they are criminals or have too many children.” In the same case, there were other damaging stereotypes perpetuated by landlords like the notion that Black people do drugs or are violent. The Black Housing Directory Facebook group called “Renting While Black” was created to offset how difficult the rental market is to navigate for Black people and serves as a safe space where renters can share their experiences.