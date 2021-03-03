How I Learned To Budget While Living Paycheck To Paycheck

I didn’t really know what I wanted to do for work, but I knew I could make a lot of money as a server, so I started waiting tables and getting a nice weekly paycheck. Once my bills were paid, I thought I could do whatever I wanted with my money. I’d get paid Friday and would spend it all by Monday. The rest of the week, I would pray that I'd even have enough gas to get to work. I started working multiple jobs, but working more didn't help because I didn't know how to manage my money. I'd have more to spend, so I’d go get my nails done, go out with friends, buy new outfits. I was being reckless. I had a savings account, but I’d put money in just to take it out. It was a cycle, a game I played with myself. My friends were also all living paycheck to paycheck and had the same spending habits, which normalized this behavior.