How A 30-Year-Old Retail Manager Bought Her $474K Calgary Townhouse

What I wish I’d known before I bought: Be patient, but be aggressive! We put in our final offer relatively quickly, and it was definitely due to the fact that we had lost so many properties where we hadn’t made the decision quickly enough. In these last six months when things were going really quickly, we were definitely getting discouraged, having put an offer in on three solid places. There were a couple other places where I really wanted to put an offer in, but by the time we were ready to do so, other offers had already come in. It kept feeling like this place was the one and then we would lose it, and then you'd think that you'd never find something as good as that home again. With the townhome we’re in now, everything was perfect: the location, the size, the finishings. So I think having the patience to know that it will work out [is important].