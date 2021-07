How A 30-Year-Old Retail Manager Bought Her $474K Calgary Townhouse

We were getting to the point where we would have to make a decision, even if not all of us were able to look at the property. With this property, I saw it listed on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. and we viewed it on Thursday right after work. Since the market is so hot right now in Calgary, we knew we had to act quickly. We put together our offer that night and the selling agent didn’t take it seriously. They wanted to see what the six showings the following day would bring, which pressured us to up our offer to only $4,000 below list. We put the offer in on Thursday and then found out Friday at 1 p.m. that we got it! Since it was vacant, we took basically an immediate possession (two weeks!) and since my parents were buying, we didn’t need to wait for any financing to come through, which made it an even easier deal for the sellers.